NPP caught stealing picture from Indonesia as a project executed under Akufo-Addo

The post was posted on the president's Facebook account, but has been deleted following the backlash

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has had to pull down a post that showed a sea defence wall in Indonesia as one constructed by his administration.

The post had to be deleted on every social handle of the President after opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters provided proof that the picture of the sea defence wall was not a project in Ghana but in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Communicators for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had a difficult time justifying or explaining the obvious gaffe on the part of handlers of the President’s Social media platforms.



They subsequently provided pictures of sea defence walls they claim have been built under the Akufo-Addo administration but this was again countered by the NDC supporters as projects executed under former president John Dramani Mahama.

The issue generated much discussion on social media, with some accusing the Government of seeking to deceive the populace while others see it as a mistake on the part of social media aides to the President.



Felix Ofosu Kwakye, a former Deputy Minister under John Mahama’s Presidency and a communicator for the NDC lashed out saying: “For a President who infamously and rather disingenuously disputed the incontestable content of the Green Book, it is surprising that he would post foreign projects and artists impressions of projects that are not in Ghana as evidence of achievement.”



But Kofi Ofosu Nkansah argued that sea defence walls built under President Akufo-Addo exist.