NPP closes nomination for parliamentary primaries

NPP flag

Source: GNA

The nomination process for parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has Members of Parliament (MPs) ended yesterday, Monday, December 25.

Indications are that, some NPP bigwigs, including the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Daniel Kwaku Botwe, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, and Samuel Atta-Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South, among others are not seeking re-election.



On December 20, 2023, the Party opened nominations for parliamentary aspirants in constituencies where the Party has sitting MPs.



The Party has fixed January 27, 2024, to conduct the final leg of its internal election to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

Dome-Kwabenya, Ablekuma West, Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Asante Akyem South constituencies are expected to be hotly contested



Others are Akim Swedru, Bantama, Bekwai, and Fomena.