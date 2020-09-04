Politics

NPP collapsing National Food Buffer Stock Company – Agbana

The deputy youth organiser lamented the lack of market for farm produce

The Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Eric Edem Agbana, says government must put plans in place to provide a ready market for farmers to sell their produce.

Speaking on TV3‘s New Day show, the deputy youth organiser lamented the lack of market for farm produce, hence the inability of farmers to sell their produce.



According to him, under the leadership of the NDC government by the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, the National Food Buffer Stock Company was strengthened to serve as the available market for the produce.



He said: “The idea of partnering with them was to buy food from farmers where there is abundance of harvest and they were to buy and preserve food which will affect food prices all year round.”

He, however, noted that under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government the National Food Buffer Stock Company has not been functioning.



He assured that the next NDC administration will strengthen it to assist farmers.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.