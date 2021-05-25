NPP communicator invited by the police over DCE race

The Communications Officer has since announced his discharge in a Facebook post

• Mr Tweneboa-Kodua was invited for making allegations against the current DCE, Mr Stephen Adjei Ameyaw, popularly known as Boga Ameyaw

• He is said to have alleged that Mr Ameyaw does not merit the position of DCE for Dormaa West because he did not vote in the 2020 elections and also not a registered voter in the constituency



The New Patriotic Party Communications Officer for Dormaa West, Charles Tweneboa-Kodua was reportedly invited by police on Monday, May 24, 2021.



The news of Tweneboa-Kodua's invitation by the Dormaa Divisional Police Command was first shared by the party’s Constituency Organizer, Acquah Ibrahim, in a Facebook post.



According to the Constituency Organizer, his comrade was invited by the police after he made comments against the current District Chief Executive for the area, Mr Stephen Adjei Ameyaw, popularly known as Boga Ameyaw.



“He has been invited by the police for stating the obvious truth on Dormaa FM that, Stephen Adjei Ameyaw (a.k.a Boga Ameyaw) does not merit the position of DCE for Dormaa West because he did not vote in the 2020 elections and also not a registered voter in the constituency,” Mr Ibrahim said in his post.

Mr Tweneboah-Kodua has in the past few hours posted a message on his Facebook page confirming his invitation by the police and his subsequent discharge.



“Hello, I know you have heard it. Keep calm. I'm currently with my family,” his post read.



The struggle for MMDCE positions across the country has brought about tense situations in the ruling New Patriotic Party across various constituencies.



In the Ashanti Region alone, over 200 individuals have filed to contest MMDCE positions.







