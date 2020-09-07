Politics

NPP communicators are hungry – Sammy Gyamfi alleges

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has alleged that money siphoned from the country’s coffers by the Akfuo-Addo-led government is only shared amongst his family and friends at the expense of party communicators.

According to him, the ruling party’s communicators are unable to defend some corrupt practices perpetrated by government officials because they are mostly left hungry when it’s time to share the ‘loot’.



He insists that regardless of the overwhelming work of party communicators, particularly those affiliated to the NPP, it is only those with close family ties with the president who enjoy.



However, he heaped praises on the communicators in the ruling government for doing exceptional work over the years.



Speaking on MeManNti show on Neat FM, the vociferous opposition party communicator said “...the communicators in the NPP are good but the government is not doing well. Look at the Agyapa deal, how can they (communicators) defend it, PDS scandal...and even when they’re sharing the money, some people are left out...”



He continued “…all the communicators doing the dirty work are hungry but they can’t tell you. They don’t benefit anything from it yet they’re expected to defend it…”

Sammy Gyamfi is not the only politician who has started this observation.



As a matter of fact, in September 2019, a leading member of the ruling party, Kennedy Agyapong faulted ruling NPP government of ‘starving its communicators.



“Our people should feed the communicators so that they can speak well of the government...This government has done so well that our communicators must be able to trumpet the achievements to Ghanaians, but I can’t blame them because they are hungry.”



The Assin South MP said while speaking in an interview with NET 2 TV.





