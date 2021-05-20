NPP communicators on strike over neglect

Some aggrieved NPP supporters

Communicators for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have declared a sit-down strike to drum home their message of neglect by the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Aggrieved party communicators, bemoaned the disparity in resource allocation to the communication bureau as part of their grievances and the total neglect by party executives.



According to them, their sacrifices in helping the party to win the 2016 and 2020 general elections have not been duly rewarded by the party’s leadership.



The NPP communicators effective this week boycotted both radio and TV programmes to signal to the appropriate quarters their plight for immediate intervention.



One of the communicators, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Abusua FM that they’ll fight hard to get the right treatment from their paymasters.

“We have been cheated for a long time. During the party’s first term in office, they made us understand that we will be sorted during the second term, but it seems our silence has been taken for granted and we won’t sit aloof anymore.”



This is not the first time the communicators have gone on rampage over unfair treatment.



It would be recalled a similar incident happened in 2018 where over 70 members of the Volunteer Media Communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Ashanti Region, set their mobile phones on fire as a sign of registering their displeasure over similar demands.



This time around, the aggrieved communicators of the ruling party have vowed that until their toils and sweat is rewarded, the sit-down strike will continue unabated.