Politics

NPP confident of another resounding victory - John Boadu

The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party is confident that the Nana Addo-Bawumia ticket is the party’s best bet to another resounding victory in the upcoming December general elections.

The New Patriotic Party over the weekend acclaimed H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and H.E. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s 2020 presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate respectively.



A statement issued by John Boadu, general secretary, said the successful conduct of the presidential primaries is a step towards another resounding victory in the coming elections.



“This important exercise completes the NPP’s 2020 presidential ticket and signals the party’s journey to yet another resounding victory on the 7th of December, 2020. The Akufo Addo-Bawumia ticket, undoubtedly, proves to be a trustworthy ticket with an unbeatable proven track record in terms of delivering on its social contract with the Ghanaian electorates”.



The general secretary of the party noted that the Nana Addo administration has since assumption of office some three-and-a-half years ago delivered over 78% of its manifesto promises, including its flagship intervention programmes such as the award-winning Free SHS policy, NaBCo, 1D1F, distribution of 300 state-of-the-art ambulances, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, National ID system, mobile network interoperability, digital address system, paperless port regime, Zongo Development Fund, establishment of development authorities, and restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowance.



“Considering the amount of work that has been done by the Akufo Addo-led government in its first term, even in the midst of all the challenges it inherited from the erstwhile incompetent Mahama administration, it certainly cannot be doubted that President Akufo-Addo is deserving of another term to complete the transformation agenda.”

The party called on all Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers to participate in the EC’s new voter registration exercise, which begins today, to enable them participate in the upcoming elections.



The party is convinced that the majority of Ghanaian will reward the hard work of the current administration with another term in office.



“One good term, indeed, deserves another, and so the NPP and its leadership are very much confident that the Ghanaian people will yet again reward the Akufo Addo-Bawumia ticket and all our parliamentary candidates with yet another resounding victory come December 7, 2020”.



The party also expressed its gratitude to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his presence at the acclamation event and the nuggets of wisdom he shared with the party’s rank and file and the Ghanaian people in general.

