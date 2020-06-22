Politics

NPP constitutes team to assess parliamentary primaries

The Ashanti Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has constituted a monitoring team to assess the parliamentary primaries held at the weekend.

Mr Sam Pyne, the Regional Secretary of the Party, said the team would tour all constituencies and engage stakeholders on what transpired relating to the primaries.



The primaries were held in 27 out of the 44 constituencies to choose parliamentary candidates to represent the Party in the December General Election, with 16 aspirants being given the nod by popular acclamation.



The Kwadaso Constituency, which got embroiled in controversies over alleged manipulation of the voters’ album, is expected to hold elections in the course of the week.



“The team has been mandated to assess the situation on the grounds and submit a report to the Regional Executive on their findings,” Mr Pyne told the media in Kumasi.



That, he said, would inform the next line of action by the leadership, adding that the exercise was being undertaken in the interest of the Party.



Mr Pyne gave the assurance that all complaints and concerns raised in connection with the primaries would be dealt with accordingly.

“We need to move ahead in peace and unity,” he noted, and that the NPP would not countenance any development likely to derail its fortunes of retaining power in the December polls.



In a related development, Mr Stephen Amoah, the newly-elected parliamentary candidate for Nhyiaeso, has expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.



“I am grateful to the Party for giving me the honour to represent it in the Elections,” he told the Ghana News Agency and called for total support to enable him to win massively as he looked forward to becoming a lawmaker.













