NPP could go to opposition if it fails to care for footsoldiers - Group

NPP is in power till January 7, 2025

A group calling itself the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is appealing to the Leadership of NPP and government appointees to bring the footsoldiers of the party closer to them before they turn against the party just like the recent happenings in Parliament.

The group says the party is the best when it comes to the implementation of policies that affect the lives of Ghanaians but worst when it comes to the welfare of the grassroots.



The group also entreats its members to desist from using the platform to lobby for a position for any leader in the party but rather to lobby for welfare for its members alone.



The group bemoans that they have been neglected when it comes to the appointment for leadership positions regardless of the pivotal role they played by moving across the length and breadth of this country amassing votes to enable the party to capture political power through the ballot box.



This group is a voluntary association of all footsoldiers across the country championing the welfare of its members.



Speaking to the media today at the Launch of this association, the PRO of the group Opeimu Wayome says NPP is undoubtedly better managers of the economy than NDC but when it comes to ensuring the welfare of their footsoldiers, they are worst than any political party.

He has therefore urged government appointees and party leadership to bring closer to them footsoldiers and hand over positions of head of secretariats to footsoldiers to handle.



According to him, the party should not take this issue for granted because it could send them back to the opposition in 2024.



He said the current president should be preparing to hand over power to another person from the NPP.



Footsoldiers who deserve to be given scholarships, job opportunities, and other opportunities should be neglected.