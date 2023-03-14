NPP deceived Ghanaians with sweet tongue, lies – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has in a campaign speech in the Bono Region accused the NPP of being full of lies and deception.

“They deceived the people of Ghana with sweet tongue and lies, and we went their way”.



According to the former president, after their lies and sweet promises, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice failed to live up to their promises and meet the huge expectations of Ghanaians.



“Ghana is now a poor country. We are bankrupt and the government itself says we cannot pay our debts”, he added.

Mr. Mahama is in the Bono Region meeting with his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates to campaign for their votes during the presidential primaries slated for 13th May 2023.



He told delegates in the Jaman North constituency that despite series of advice and caution, government continued to engage in excessive borrowing, coupled with economic mismanagement, which has brought us to where we are, a bankrupt country.