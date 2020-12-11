NPP demands review of Banda parliamentary election results

Mr Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to review the results of the parliamentary polls.

The EC called the results of the December 7 legislative polls in favour of the candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ahmed Ibrahim, but the NPP believes that is wrong.



“According to the NPP, it was going to petition the Electoral Commission (EC) for a review of the declaration since it has noticed that the NPP candidate rather won.



“At a press conference at Abesim near Sunyani Friday morning [December 11, 2020), the Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Kwame Baffoe (Abronye) explained that the results declared by the EC at the constituency did not reflect the will and right of the people of Banda and described the declaration as ‘fraudulent, flawed, deceitful, and not only a scam but a dubious sham,’” state-owned Daily Graphic said in a report on Friday, December 11, 2020.



According to the report, Abronye said the EC declared that the NPP candidate, Joe Danquah garnered 8,195, while the NDC’s Ahmed Ibrahim garnered 8,276 of the total valid votes cast.

However, polling station pink sheets available to all political parties showed that the NPP's candidate obtained a total of 8,246 of the total valid votes cast, while the NDC candidate also polled 8,219, explaining that the NPP candidate won the election with a slim margin of 27 votes.



“Mr Baffoe explained that per the figures on the EC's pink sheet available to all stakeholders, the subtotals of all the figures did not reflect the grand total stated on the pink sheet,” the Daily Graphic report stated.



The NPP in the region is, therefore, calling on the EC to review the overall results.



Meanwhile, official results declared by the EC says the NDC obtained 136 seats, while the NPP won 137 seats in Parliament.