NPP denies being behind arrest of NDC's parliamentary candidate in Tema East

The Tema East Constituency of the New Patriotic Party, NPP has denied accusations that its parliamentary candidate, Titus Glover is behind the arrest and detention of the NDC’s parliamentary candidate.

Scores of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) within the Tema East constituency on Monday night mass up at the Tema Community 11 police station to demand the release of their parliamentary candidate for the area, Nii Ashai Odampten.



According to information picked up by Hot News’ Ohene Gyan Piesie, the parliamentary candidate was being held by the police for failing to meet a bail condition he was given by an Accra court on counts of alleged embezzlement while he was Mayor of Tema.



He has since been released. Some of the NDC supporters who spoke to Hot News’ Ohene Gyan Piesie accused Titus Glover for being behind the arrest.



Meanwhile, the Tema East constituency Secretary of the NPP, Nene Sackitey has denied the accusations.

He rather accuses the NDC for destroying the office of the NPP.



Watch excerpts of how the Supporter besieged the Police Station:



