1
Menu
News

NPP directs all party flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Kumawu MP

NPP FLAG NPP flag | File photo

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that all its flags be made to fly at half-mast in honour of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Phillip Atta Basoah.

According to the party, the demise of Mr Basoah occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and comes as a devastating blow to the grief-stricken NPP, following the passing of Hon Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, about a week.

The party gave this directive in a statement dated today and signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Below is the full statement:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Related Articles: