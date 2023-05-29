NPP doesn’t care about Ashanti’s development; stop voting for them – Kwasi Amankwaa

Kwasi Amankwaa was the NDC parliamentary candidate for Kumawu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the just-ended Kumawu by-election, Kwasi Amankwaa, has appealed to residents of the Ashanti Region to align with the NDC since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied them their share of the national cake.

He believes the NPP rather pretend to show concern for the region only when elections are about to be held and neglect them when the polls are over.



His concerns come after ongoing road projects in the Kumawu constituency were halted, barely 24 hours after a by-election was held to elect a new MP for the area.



Ahead of the polls, roads in the area were seen being shaped, raising concerns that the government was using that as a vote-buying tool to get the electorates to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.



Speaking to Kwame Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ on Monday, Amankwaa confirmed the road project has been halted and urged the government to get the contractors back to work.



According to him, the NPP, led by its national executives, embarked on serious vote-buying ahead of the by-election and continued with the sharing sharing of rice, clothes among other items.

Amankwaa contended that the monies could have been used for skills training for the youth or ventured into projects aimed at reducing poverty in the area.



“They have stopped the road projects at Bodomase and other areas. They [the NPP] keeps disappointing the people. This is the time our people in the region should avoid the NPP and join the NDC,” he said in Akan.



“NDC is a party that has vision and cares about the welfare of my people [the Ashantis],” he added. “The government did not do anything for the people of Kumawu until our MP (Philip Basoah) died and they realised they had to woo the people with goodies to win a by-election.”



Delayed Projects



Kwasi Amankwaa said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government promised the people of Ashanti major projects like roads and must fulfill his promises.

Currently, pressure is mounting on the government to start some interchange projects in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, especially at Suame.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has appealed to the government to expedite the processes for work to commence on the Suame Interchange Project which has delayed for about three years.



Despite President Akufo-Addo’s ceremonial groundbreaking in October 2022, work on the project is yet to commence.



It is for this reason that Chairman Wontumi has pleaded with the president to ensure that work on the Suame interchange begins on time so the party can win in the region in the 2024 elections.



“We are only begging the President to ensure that work begins on the Suame interchange. We know he cannot fulfil all his promises but at least he must at least start work on this project so that people vote for him in 2024,” he said.