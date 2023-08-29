NPP elections : I expected more votes – Kwadwo Poku

Kwadwo Nsafoah Opoku, NPP presidential candidates

Kwadwo Poku, who did not make the final five aspiring candidates for the presidential primary on November 4, 2023, has stated that he expected more votes than he received.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline, he said that several delegates had assured him that they would vote for him.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that he went to the delegates and engaged them and that they assured him that they believed in his policies and programmes, but that this did not reflect during the delegates’ conference.



The energy expert said he has learned the bitter lesson, and it will help him learn from what happened, restrategize and plan, and come better prepared in subsequent elections.

He said, “Yes, I expected more votes.” However, this was an internal election, and you must go speak to the delegates and explain your policies and programmes to them. I did all of that, and they told me about their concerns, and I promised to lead in a different way. I promised to bring governance closer to them, and they agreed to include me in the five, so if I am not included in the five after the process, it means they did not buy into my vision.”



Poku, who received three votes, added, ”Although he could achieve what he desired, he was not disappointed in himself. Looking back at my strategy, which was based on honesty, good governance, transparency, and accountability, and the fact that the delegates chose otherwise, I would have learned from it in the future.”