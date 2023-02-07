NPP elections: If you don't have a message, keep quiet - Govt's spokesperson slams Alan

Palgrave Boakye Danquah (left), Alan Kyerematen (right)

Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the government spokesperson on governance and security, has slammed New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen for saying that the party might not have a message for the 2024 elections because of the prevailing economic conditions in Ghana.

Alan Kyerematen, according to classfmonline.com, said that the worsening economic condition under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making it difficult for the NPP to craft a message for the 2024 election.



Speaking to the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council during his recent campaign tour, Alan said that although the Akufo-Addo government has achieved some milestones, the current messed-up economy is dwarfing that success to the extent that the party cannot even come up with a credible message to sell to the electorate.



Mr Kyerematen pointed out, for instance, that the Akufo-Addo government introduced the Free SHS; Planting for Food and Jobs; One District, One Factory and a lot more programmes, but contrasted: “As we are all aware, the economy is currently not doing well; things are not well at all”.



Reacting to this in an interview on Adom FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Boakye Danquah said that the comments made by Alan are unfortunate and an indictment of the tremendous achievement of the Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He added that Alan, a former minister of trade and industry, should keep mute if he has no message for the people of Ghana.

“What Alan is saying is not true. I am very surprised… maybe he is the one without a message. To say that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia does not have a message is a lie.



“Maybe he does not...what to speak on the economy, if he cannot talk about the economy, he should leave it for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he said in Twi.



The government spokesperson further stated that “… I find it very disheartening that someone who has been a member of the government, who has been part of the economic management team… will be saying that it will be very difficult for the party to get a message for Ghanaians. It is uncalled for… The NPP political party and the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have a very powerful message for the people of Ghana.



“The person we are going to choose as a flagbearer has a better message and so if someone who is a potential flagbearer does not have a message, the best thing, the person can do is to keep quiet,” he reiterated.



Boakye Danquah added that Alan cannot be the flagbearer of the NPP because of the comments he made.

Watch the interview below:







IB/BOG