NPP elections: Poll suggesting Bawumia is winning 'pure rubbish' - Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Communication Director of the New Partocratic Party

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Communication Director of the New Partocratic Party (NPP), has rejected a poll co-conducted by Outcomes International Ghana and the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK, which projected that the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will win the party's presidential primaries.

Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Buaben Asamoa said that the poll is not credible and is mere propaganda.



He added that poll was orchestrated to manipulate the delegates of the NPP and also mar the traction Alan has been gaining since announcing his presidential bid.



“It is obviously fake; the metrics are fake. In fact, the very first day we heard about that poll was Monday. We were on our way to Kumasi when they released it, in an attempt to pre-empt the movement in Kumasi. Because the movement in Kumasi was so momentous. It was heavy and they thought they could use the poll to undermine the movement.



“When they released it, I said there and then that they should be dumped in the rubbish bin… not even the bin, on the cover of the bin because it will contaminate the bin. It was pure rubbish.



“Now it has been found out that it is fake. If you’re going to do something that is fake to influence the Ghanaian political process then do something that is reasonable … what has been done takes us for granted,” he said.



He added that the vice president associating himself with the polls affects his credibility.

Also, the former NPP communication director said that the party needs a flagbearer who is credible and can be trusted by the people of Ghana.



Alan Kyerematen, a former minister of trade and industry, is expected to face stiff competition from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



The poll by Outcomes International Ghana and the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK, projected that the vice president will win the presidential primaries in almost all the regions in the country.



According to the survey, the most popular candidate for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer position in all 16 regions of Ghana is the vice president.



In all, the survey got responses from around 197,000 NPP polling station executives (PSEs) in all the regions.



“Data was obtained mainly through computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) technology between 15th November 2022 and 15th December 2022. Based on 95% confidence level and 2% margin of error a sample size of 6000 PSEs was used. However, 5641 PSEs were successfully interviewed (response rate of 94%) from all 96 constituencies.

“Greater Accra region had the highest number of PSEs interviewed with 1142 PSEs followed by the Ashanti region with 869 PSEs corresponding to 20.2% and 15.4% respectively. More than half of PSE’s who participated in the survey were Akan (54% [n=3056 PSEs]), and 46% (n=2585 PSEs) were non-Akan. In terms of religious distribution, 78% of the PSEs were Christian whilst 20.6% were Muslim,” the report stated.



Watch the interview in the video below:







IB/WA