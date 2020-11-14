NPP engages youth in street campaign

As the 2020 elections nears, political parties have had to adopt different campaign styles in a bid to woo the electorate.

The New Patriotic Party for instance has adopted street campaigning style amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Captured by GhanaWeb lenses, party members are seen holding placards with inscriptions made visible to pedestrians and passersby.



Others also made the hand gestures to woo pedestrians and passersby.



Ghanaians would on December 7, 2020 go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament as part of a four-year constitutional mandate.

