NPP executes 65% of projects in Volta Region - NPP Regional Organiser

Emmanuel Korsi Bodza, Volta Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

The Volta Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Emmanuel Korsi Bodza says about 65 per cent of development in the Volta Region was executed by the various NPP governments.

According to him, after a careful analysis of infrastructure projects within the education sector, no government had come close to what the NPP had done under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mr Emmanuel Korsi Bodza was addressing a section of the media on NPP’s 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential victory in Ho on Friday.



He believes that the NPP had performed better in the Volta Region than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Bodza said what worked for the party was hard work and their ability to stop a lot of people migrating from the border towns to come and vote.



He stated further that they couldn’t achieve their target of taking 5 seats and 35 per cent of the votes, adding there were some few challenges that worked against them.

The Regional Organiser maintained that vigilance was very key to their victory and commended all who worked towards the victory.



He praised Mr John Peter Amewu for a job well done in the Parliamentary election at the Hohoe Constituency.



Amewu defeated the NDC parliamentary candidate, Prof. Margaret Kweku. He polled 26,952 against the latter’s 21,821.



Bodza emphasised that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term would see a lot of action and ensure that all the regions get their fair share of the national cake including the Volta Region.



“We assure all of our dedication to work and commitment to do more to advance improvement in the lives of Ghanaians,” he stated.