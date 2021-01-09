NPP executives buying properties in UK, other goodies for girlfriends – Fadi Dabhousi

NPP sympathiser Fadi Samih Dabbousi

Some named National Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party have been exposed to have bought properties for their girlfriends in the United Kingdom and other places at the expense of government, according to Ghanaian Lebanese NPP sympathiser Fadi Samih Dabbousi.

Since the defeat of the party in the just-ended speakership election of parliament, NPP national and regional executives have come under intense attack for being “corrupt and unfair” in the vetting and selection of parliamentary candidates for the party.



Adding more fuel to the fire, Dabbousi wrote:



“Looking forward to the NPP National Executive Elections. Some who care more about their girlfriends, buying them properties in the UK and other places would have to go home before someone washes their dirty linen in public with all the facts, which is inevitable”.

Following pressure on him from various quarters to pull down the post which he made on Facebook, he had more to add:



“Why should I pull my post down? You say it is affecting the party? But the machinations of miscreants affected the party to the point that we have even lost the “Speaker” position. We have already been affected drastically, so my post about changing executives and exposing some must rather have a fortifying and unifying effect. Besides the diapers of some folks have to be changed. Footsoldiers matter!”



