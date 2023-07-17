NPP executives in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai call out JFK for omission from party’s voters register

General secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

Some old and past executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency in the Western Region are accusing the national leaders of the party, particularly its general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), of deliberately omitting their names from the voters register for the upcoming primaries.

Some of the members indicated that even though they voted in the NPP’s constituency elections but their names have now been omitted from the register for the parliamentary and presidential primaries.



Speaking at a press conference in a video shared by the Announcer Newspaper, the executives said that their names have been omitted because they are seen as supporters of some person in upcoming primaries.



“I’m the polling station chairman at the Estate Methodist JHS. The album that came from JFK went for validation upon the request of some of the leaders. What we are seeing now is that more the 64 names of people from polling stations have been removed from the album and I’m one of the affected persons.



“My name has been removed, I’m a ghost; there is nothing of mine in the album. But we are the same people who went to vote for the constituency executives at Subri Nkwanta. It was the same election that they used to elect the regional executives, it was the same people who went to vote in the national elections to elect JFK and the party’s chairman.



“What we are asking is that those of us who were removed by the MP and his personnel assistant what is the different between this register and the one we used for the constituency elections?” one of the polling stations executives asked in Twi.



