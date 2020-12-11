NPP faithfuls want Kpone-Katamanso MCE removed over electoral defeat

The party members say the MCE is responsible for it's defeat in the constituency

New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithfuls in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region are calling for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive over the defeat of the party in the constituency.

The angry party members blamed Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, the MCE who is also a former parliamentary candidate, of being behind their defeat in the December 7 general election.



The NPP lost both the presidential and the parliamentary race in the Kpone-Katamanso constituency after polling 37,473 and 39,546 respectively, as against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 54,924 and 51,755 respectively.



Calling on President Akufo-Addo to terminate Mr Appiah’s appointment, the aggrieved members beseeched the constituency party office with placards some of which read: “Sack Solo or we will force him out”, "enemy of progress Solomon Appiah Tettey is our downfall”.



Others read; “justice for Kpone Katamanso now Mr. President”, “Solomon Tettey Appiah must go, no compromise, not negotiable" and “Solomon Tettey Appiah is a political vampire, Mr President sack him”.



Mr Prince Dadzie, Operation Director for Kpone-Katamanso NPP Campaign, leading the group, told the media that they could prove with evidence that the MCE did not support the campaign of the party in the area.

He alleged that they had full recordings of the MCE calling some NPP supporters to vote against the party and its parliamentary candidate, saying “we will prove it, we have pictures of him when he was having meetings with the opposition NDC planning how NPP will lose”.



Mr Dadzie stressed that the constituency executives were afraid to talk “but we the foot soldiers, we are going to tell the President that Solomon Tettey Appiah is not helping the party in the constituency he has been able to convince people to hate the NPP aside all the good policies the President is implementing, this man is doing this, just because he hates the parliamentary candidate”.



He threatened that “if nothing is going to happen, we ourselves, we are going to walk straight to the Municipal Assembly and we are telling you that it is going to be something different, we will sack Solomon Tettey Appiah and he will never forget it, we are serious, and we mean it”.



Meanwhile, when contacted by the Ghana News Agency, Mr Appiah refused to comment on the issue.