NPP flagbearer aspirants should love one another -Tema MCE

MCE for Tema, Yohane Armah Ashitey

As the build-up towards the governing New Patriotic Party’s super delegates conference enters the homestretch, reminders are being made that the contest is a family affair and not a fight between enemies.

Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, is in the spirit of this fact, calling on all contestants to love one another no matter the outcome of the precursor conference.



“Our candidates are all distinguished and have a responsibility to keep our front intact no matter what the outcome of the super delegates conference will be. I say they can do this if they love one another,” he wrote in a statement published on social media on Wednesday.



According to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, this love he is preaching is important, “because the NPP will need it all the way to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.”



The call comes as the party gears up for the super delegates conference on Saturday, August 26th, 2023.



This conference is purposed to prune the current number of ten delegates down to five so as to ensure that the party’s presidential primary does not end up a scramble by power lusting adventurists.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said he was largely proud of how the party’s leadership has handled the contest so far but cannot say same about how some of the candidates have turned the contest into a dog-eat-dog power struggle.

“The situation where NPP members attack fellow NPP members and blemish the records of the party just because they want to become flagbearer must stop,” The Tema MCE wrote.



According to him, “it must stop because such attacks will only end up hurting us the NPP and no one else.”



The MCE continued that it is not too late to reverse the toxic campaigning for the 2024 presidential ticket.



“We can easily reverse the self-harm if we return to our first love, which is the NPP and the family bond that this party evokes among us.”



Meanwhile, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey called on the leadership of the party to craft and make ready, a reconciliation programme for all aspirants after the presidential primaries.



GA/