NPP flagbearer aspirants sign undertaking not to resign if they lose

The four aspirants vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The four aspirants vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have signed an agreement not to resign from the party in the event of losing the elections.

The decision was reached following a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.



Addressing the press after the meeting, Justin Frimpong Koduah, the General Secretary of the NPP, explained that the aspirants have also committed to accepting the results of the primaries by prioritizing the interests of the party.



"We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking, and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, and promote peace and cohesion. If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and will support the winner of the primary," Koduah stated.



Additionally, the aspirants have agreed to "ensure and enforce mechanisms that have been established by the party and also work within the timelines and duration that have been established by the party from now until the results are declared, and to respect the decision of the delegates of our party."



The Chairman of the Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang at the beginning of the meeting, expressed concerns about the state of disunity within the party, attributing it to the self-interest of some individuals.



He acknowledged that the flagbearer race has, at times, generated passionate debates and disagreements, but called on all the presidential aspirants to prioritize unity after the primaries.

Saturday, November 4’s presidential primaries is expected to be a closely watched event, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tipped by many as the front-runner in the race.



His main contender is Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, while former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh, are also in the race for the flagbearer position.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE