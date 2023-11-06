NPP flagbearer contest the most free and fair election in Ghana’s history – George Krobea Asante

Ken Agyapong, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A Deputy National Communications Officer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) George Krobea Asante has described the party’s just ended Presidential primary as the most peaceful, transparent, free and fair political party election in the history of the country.

According to him, the NPP with its incident-free and successful election has once again set the pace for the other political parties in Ghana and in Africa as a whole to emulate.



In a statement, George Krobea Asante indicated that the NPP will soon convince Ghanaians why they need to renew the mandate of the party in the 2024 election.



“Congratulations to our dear NPP for making us proud. Indeed, we are NPP.

Now, the real politics will start and we shall point it out to Ghanaians why they need to keep NPP in government to sustain the gains made since the alternative is completely hopeless and empty. Congratulations to all the four Aspirants and the NPP for the level of comportment and selflessness displayed.”



He also congratulated Vice President, H.E. Dr. Alhadji Mahamadu Bawumia on such a resounding victory to become the Flag Bearer and Leader for the great NPP going into elections 2024.



He added: “I am convinced that, with a united front, we shall be able to collectively prosecute the agenda ahead and come out victorious in elections 2024. It is possible! The victory yesterday was indeed a victory for the NPP. Indeed we are NPP!.”