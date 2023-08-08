NPP flagbearer election: Akufo-Addo has conducted himself very well than all past presidents - Dr. Gideon Boako

Dr. Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Bawumia, has showered praises on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his behavior towards the New Patriotic Party's impending internal elections.

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) will on August 26 hold a Special Delegates Conference to elect five out of ten candidates vying for the party's flagbearer position and on November 4, go into their main presidential election.



The ten candidates include; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; former Attorney General, Joe Ghartey; former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and a host of others.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Gideon Boako touted President Akufo-Addo as the only President in Ghana's history whose actions haven't interfered with political party internal elections.

He expounded that the President has made no decision that negatively impacts the NPP conference, stressing, "President Akufo-Addo has conducted himself very well than all other Presidents who have supervised internal elections in their parties. I'm saying this without any fear of anything".



