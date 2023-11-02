NPP flagbearer race: Don't show your ballot publicly - Nana Akomea tells delegates

Nana Akomea has warned delegates of the New Patriotic Party to desist from showing their ballots publicly.

The STC Chief Executive admonished them to cast their votes in secret and within the lawful confines of the election.



He noted that the act of displaying one's ballot caused mayhem in the party's previous election but stressed there should be no repetition of such behaviour.



Questioning the logic in doing such act, Nana Akomea implored the over 200,000 delegates to strictly comply with the rules and regulations governing the election this Saturday, November 4.

"I plead with NPP delegates that the rules of the election we are going into say that don't show your ballot publicly. If you do that, you are tarnishing the image of the party. Why would you even show your ballot?...What will you gain from showing your ballot? It is irrelevant!", he exclaimed and hoped for a successful election over the weekend.



He gave this admonition on Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo".



