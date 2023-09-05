NPP flagbearer race: Now it's a good time to engage your competitors - Dr. Bawumia advised

Atik Mohammed has advised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to reach out to his fellow presidential aspirants in his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party's super delegates election with a massive margin, polling 629 votes to jump to first on the list of top five candidates entering the party's main presidential primary on November 4th.



The Vice President is ticked to take the lead in the upcoming election and Atik Mohammed shares similar views.



To the former PNC General Secretary, Dr. Bawumia, as it stands now, "is in a good position" but cautioned that he needs the support of his competitors moving forward after the election.



"He is in a good position right now and to show that, look, he is determined to get to the finished line; this is a good time to engage...My advice is that he should reach out to some people," he said while analyzing the Vice President's prospects during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

He hoped Dr. Bawumia will heed his advice.



"Dr. Bawumia is one smart man that I believe if he decides that he wants to engage, he knows how to go about it."



Watch video below:



