NPP flagbearership: All aspirants to sign an undertaking to support the winner

NPP flagbearer hopefuls | File photo

In an apparent attempt to not split the party and weaken its support base, the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced, in its guidelines for presidential and parliamentary primaries for the party.

All aspirants to the flagbearer position must undertake to support whoever emerges as the NPP’s presidential candidate and also not go independent or contest on the ticket of another political party.



The National Council, in the far-reaching guidelines, revealed that the aspirants will sign an undertaking that should they fail to support the eventual winner or seek to contest on another party, the NPP shall have the legal rights to stop them from doing so.



“An Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall sign an undertaking with the party, committing himself to supporting whoever is eventually elected/selected as the party’s Presidential Candidate after the election/selection process in the event that he is not elected/selected.



"He shall also undertake not to contest as an Independent Presidential Candidate or a Candidate on the ticket of any other political party and that the NPP reserves the right to restrain him should he decide otherwise,” a press release signed by the party’s General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said.

The aspirants are also to desist from making what the party describes as unhealthy comments and utterances that threaten the unity and cohesion of the party, warning that they risk severe sanctions from the party.



Ten aspirants, all male, are vying to replace President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the party as it prepares for the 2024 General Elections.



A super delegates election will be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of aspirants to five before the National Delegates Conference decides much later this year who becomes the NPP’s presidential candidate.