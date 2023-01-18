12
NPP flagbearership race: 'Aduru Alan so' - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

24202070918 0h830n4ayt Yaw Buabeng Asamoah E1609774804241?fit=1024%2C601&ssl=1 Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that it is the turn of the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, to lead the party.

According to him, the former trade and industry minister has proven that he has the competence and the capacity to give the NPP victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview on GTV on Tuesday, (January 17, 2023), which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Buaben Asamoa added that, by the tradition of the NPP, Alan has gained the right to lead the party.

“'Aduru Alan so’ (it is Alan’s time). Alan has three things going for him. First, his focus on jobs and the expertise and capacity he brings. That is what distinguishes him from the others.

“Second, the traditions of our party. Our party lives in an ecosystem, and our party over the years has believed in service to the party, commitment to the party, sustenance of the party and therefore a gained opportunity to lead the party at some stage.

“Alan has contested three times, (and) all three times the party felt he was not ready… now it is his turn – aduru ni so,” he said.

The former NPP communication director also refuted suggestions that Alan Kyerematen resigned from the party in 2007.

According to him, Alan threatened to resign but did not do so after the intervention of some party elders.

“He competed twice with Nana Addo after the so-called resignation, so where does the resignation matter now,” he added.

