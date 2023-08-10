NPP flagbearership race: Alan turns Ashanti Region ‘upside down’

Scence from Ejisu during Alan's visit to the constituency

Alan Kyerematen, one of the ten people contesting in the flagebearship race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been in the Ashanti Region over the past few days for his constituency durbars.

Reports from various media outlets in the Ashanti Region, which is Alan's home region, indicated huge turnover at the durbars as well as massive rallies in a show of support for the presidential hopeful.



A video shared by Poku TV showed Alan's visit to Ejisu and other constituencies in the region, where he was received amidst cheers and celebrations.



At Ejisu, Alan was mobbed by cheerful members of the community before he could even get to the venue for the durbar.



The former minister for trade and industry could be seen interacting with market women and people he met on the streets.



The same cheers and celebrations, according to the reports, were seen at Juaben and other constituencies, Alan visited.













