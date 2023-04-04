NPP flagbearership race: Bawumia is the 'primus inter pares' - Sammi Awuku declares

Sammi Awuku (right) with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (left)

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the vice president has proven that he is the best amongst all the NPP members who have indicated that they will be contesting in the party's presidential primaries.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM on Monday, which was broadcast on Facebook, the NLA boss said that the vice president has convinced him that he is the best man to lead Ghana after an interaction he had with him.



"God willing, if the NPP opens nominations and His Excellence the Vice President decides to contest, I will support him.



"I asked him two critical questions, including why he wanted to become president. And he told me that his major focus, if he should ever become president one day, is how to create a future of opportunities for young people.



"The other people who will be contesting in the primaries are very strong people and stalwarts of the party, but he (Bawumia) is the 'primus inter pares," he said in Twi.

He added that the vice president had sacrificed a lot for the NPP, including leaving top positions at the Bank of Ghana and the African Development Bank so that he could serve the party.



Sammy Awuku also said that Bawumia's testimony during the 2012 election petition did the NPP a lot of good.



Meanwhile, the NPP has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 4, 2023.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



