NPP flagbearership race: Sekyi Nketia pulls out

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
Eric Sekyi Nketia, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has decided to withdraw from the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The lecturer cited unjust treatment from the party as the reason behind his withdrawal.
Eric Sekyi Nketia revealed that he had made three attempts to obtain nomination forms from the party's headquarters, but his efforts were in vain.
Despite reaching out to the Chairman of the National Council and the General Secretary through a petition, Nketia said his concerns were ignored.
Consequently, he has chosen to step aside from the race, allowing other candidates to compete.
