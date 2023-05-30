NPP flagbearship race: Here are the 10 men who have expressed interest so far

Collage of the ten flagbearer aspirants

MyNewsGh.com has as at Monday May 28, 2023 counted about ten (10) persons who have expressed interest in running for flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in November this year.

Out of the number, only four (4) have so far picked nomination forms while the rest are yet to kick start the journey which promises to be interesting



The individuals include; Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia;



Former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen;



MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong;



Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto.

Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko;



Former Minster for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey;



Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong;



Former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh,



Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba(UEW), Eric Sakyi Nketiah and a

Former MP for Offinso North constituency and Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku.



As at last week Boakye Agyarko, Addai Nimo, Kofi Konadu Apraku and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and one other had picked their forms for the contest.



The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.



The NPP is set to hold its Presidential primaries on November 4, 2023 to elect its flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 election.



However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26, 2023.