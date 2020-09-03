Politics

NPP fond of 'stealing' our ideologies - Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, MP, Tamale Central

Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Inusah Fuseini says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is well known for ‘stealing’ ideas from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to govern.

He claims their ‘criminal’ activities can be traced back to former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s era.



“Did you know Kufuor’s policies, most of them were socialist policies, they were not liberal policies. If you see a liberal government implementing socialist policies, it should tell you something,” he said on NEAT FM's morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



According to Inusah Fuseini, his party has failed to launch its Manifesto as scheduled because again their ideologies have been ‘stolen’ by the Nana Akufo-Addo led government.



The NDC has rescheduled its Manifesto launch to September 7 from August 31.

Rescheduling of NDC Manifesto Launch



A statement from the General Secretary announcing the change in date said “At its weekly meeting held on Thursday the 27th of August, 2020, the Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress has fixed Monday the 7th day of September, 2020 as the date for the launch in Accra of the party’s manifesto for the December 2020 General Elections.



“This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifesto. The event will be held virtually, in accordance with the appropriate Covid-19 regulations. It will be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.