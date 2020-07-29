General News

NPP footsoldiers now powerful than Police Commissioners, Army Generals - A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, A-Plus

Musician and social commentator, Kwame A Plus is alleging that under the New Patriotic Party leadership, party footsoldiers have become more powerful than Police Commissioners and Army Generals.

A Plus's said this when reacting to a video that captured a fight in a registration center in Asawase, Ashanti Region.



In the video, a fight was being prevented by two uniformed military personnel and a Police officer but the parties involved the fight gave the security personnel tough time as they refused to calm.

However, while reacting to the video; A Plus called out the Ghana Police and the Army and asked if they are seeing where Ghana as a nation is heading towards





