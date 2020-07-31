Politics

NPP got 'mild stroke' after Prof. Naana’s appointment - NDC Communicator

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

A member of the NDC communication team, Chris Dugan says the Running Mate of the party, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a woman with an impeccable track record.

To him, NPP becomes dazed the moment they hear her name, stressing, “NPP begins to dig deep and keep trying to find fault with Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang but can’t find none”.



Speaking on UTV “Late News”, Chris Dugan also said the NDC has set a record by selecting a female Running Mate.



“If we say we have set political records by choosing a female Running Mate, it’s true because we are not just talking about any other political party, but between NPP and NDC, we are the first to choose a woman as a Running Mate. The records are there. NPP comparing Professor Naana to the Chief of Staff is neither here nor there. In fact, you are reducing the debate. You cannot compare the two. We are talking about the second leader of the land. Since 1992, we have set the Presidency and they are shocked. They even got mild stroke over this nomination,” he said.

