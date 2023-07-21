0
NPP group petitions party to centralise special delegates conference

NPP Special Congress Protestors.png The Group massed up earlier at the party headquarters at Asylum Down and matched to the Alisa Hotel

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters from Greater Accra and Central Region is prostrating against an alleged decision of the National Executive Council of the party to decentralize the upcoming Super Delegates Conference on August 26 for the flagbearer election.

The Group massed up earlier at the party headquarters at Asylum Down and matched to the Alisa Hotel at Ridge where the National Council (NC) is holding a meeting to deliberate on the modalities of the upcoming conference.

Lead Convenor of the Group, Yaw Obeng Boateng in an interview with GHOne News rather wants the conference centralized for fairness and transparency.

“…They should intimidate or use other means to tilt the election for one person. We are not in support of that, they should congregate at one place. We are telling them that they should not tamper with the will of the people. These are the grievances of we the party members. We must not do anything that will split the party.”

