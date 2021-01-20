NPP group proposes Trobu MP for ministerial appointment

Moses Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu

The Trobu Patriotic Movement, a pressure group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider Mr. Moses Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu, for a ministerial appointment.

Mr. Kofi Amankwah Omane, Convener for the Group described the MP as a workaholic and a “Father for all” who discharged his duties devoid of ethnic, religious, or political sentiments.



He said Mr. Anim had been instrumental in making NPP a dominant political party in Trobu by winning the Parliamentary seat three consecutive times.



“Being a third-timer in Parliament, Mr. Moses Anim has succeeded in increasing the NPP’s votes in the Constituency thereby making it a safe seat for the Party,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.



The Convener said by giving the MP a ministerial appointment, the President would affirm his acknowledgment of the massive support he had received from the Constituency.



“Going into the 2020 General Elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised to reward those who would be able to amass more votes for him. We have been instrumental and supportive throughout his campaigns. It is his turn to also say ‘thank you’ to us by appointing our MP as a Minister,” Mr. Omane stated.

Mr. Omane enumerated projects undertaken by the MP which included; the provision of classroom desks to schools, the Omanjor Municipal Assembly (M/A), Mile 7 M/A, Asofan M/A and Achiato M/A Schools.



“He has provided classroom blocks to some schools including; St. John’s Grammar Senior High, Amasaman Secondary Technical, St. Silvanus (Pokuase), Achiato, Nursery blocks at Ofankor and Afiaman,” he said.



He said through the hard work and visionary leadership of Mr. Anim, road network in the Constituency had experienced an improvement.



Mr. Anim contributed to the health system by providing a Health Centre at Amamoley, donation of an Oxclave machine to the Ga North Municipal Hospital, among others.