NPP group to pick nomination forms for Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Members of a group in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) by the name Bawumia Fun Club has declared their intention to pick nomination forms for the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, to contest the flagbearership of the party in view of the 2024 national elections.

Addressing a press conference Monday, May 22, 2023, in Kumasi, the National Chairman of the group, Mr Eric Twumasi Ankrah, said Dr Bawumia deserves to lead the party and they are ready to pay for the nomination forms for him to contest.

Members of the group, Mr Ankrah said, are all delegates and are ready to give the Vice President massive votes to lead the party during the 2024 polls.