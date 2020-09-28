NPP has achieved a lot, we deserve a second term - David Adu-Tutu Jnr

Private legal practitioner, David Adu-Tutu Jnr.

Private legal practitioner David Adu-Tutu Jr. who contested but lost in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says all aspirants who lost the primaries have joined forces to campaign for the party in this year’s election.

Working under the group ‘NPP aspirants Unite for Victory’ he said they will be officially launching the group today, September 28, 2020, so they will officially recognise their work.



The NPP he indicated has a message and a track record to warrant a second term hence they will leave stone no unturned to ensure the president is retained come December 7, 2020.



"We (NPP aspirants Unite for Victory) want to join our forces and work towards victory 2020 for the NPP in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. We do not want people to accuse us of abandoning the work o90f the party because we lost the primaries. We want to be officially recognised. Secondly and the most important reason is that the NPP has a message. We know the party has achieved a lot and so we want to spread this message so Ghanaians will vote massively for the NPP,” he added.

The group he disclosed has been adopted by the party and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be the keynote speaker at the La-Palm Beach Hotel.



He admonished supporters to bury their differences and work for the party towards victory.