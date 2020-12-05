NPP has better programmes for job creation than NDC – Ayikoi Otoo

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada Nii Ayikoi Otoo has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has better records in job creation than what the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) did when in office.

The former Attorney General and Minister of Justice explained on the Key Points program on TV3 Saturday, December 5 that the abysmal performance of the NDC administration in the area of job creation resulted in the formation of the Unemployed Graduate Association of Ghana.



However, he said, the Akufo-Addo administration has over the past few years in office implemented people-centered and well-thought-through job creation programs to ameliorate the hardship of the youth of this country, leading to the dissolution of the unemployed association.



“I think the NPP has done better than what we saw under the NDC,” Ayikoi Otoo told the host of the program Abena Tabi.



He added “We were all in this country when we had graduates deciding to form an association and they cannot get jobs to do. You followed what happened to nurses, many of the nurses were not being recruited.



“They had gone to school trained and yet they were just sitting down. Look at the number of people since 2012 or the backlog that this government tried to employ. What was the NDC doing at the time?

“How come that at a go a government was able to bring in about 100,000 NABCO. These were people, otherwise, would have stayed at home, they had nothing to do. You had gone in for an IMF and World Bank program and there has been a freeze on employment in the public sector. How were you going to get them any permanent jobs?



“So you are looking at ways of getting these people out of the difficulties they found themselves. We are talking also about the Planting for Food and Jobs program.”



Joyce Mogataru Bawa, a spokesperson for the presidential candidate the NDC noted that the promised ahead of the 2026 elections promised milk and honey but has been unable to deliver a quarter of what they promised.



She said “if you have done all these why is the president campaigning all-night” to convince Ghanaians to vote for him.