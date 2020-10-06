NPP has lost trust in its own manifesto – Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, former Deputy Information Minister

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye says the swift claim that manifestos will not play any role in 2020 elections by the NPP is an acceptance of the fact that the party has an empty Manifesto.

According to him, if the NPP had a manifesto that’s widely accepted by the people of Ghana, the party would never have come to say the elections will be based on records and not manifestos.



He was speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com when he made this known.



Felix Ofosu Kwakye said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 does not have a consistent message being propagated to the people of Ghana.

“The NPP keeps changing their message whenever we prove them wrong. When they started they said we should compare records, when you beat them they say let’s compare the first term, when you beat them they say we are scary, now they say we are empty. When we beat them they now say we lack credibility. Even now Nana Akomea is talking about Leadership.



The NPP has been incoherent. You cannot tell what their central theme is. They are practising a pay as you go campaign. Now they have resorted to press conferences where they say things that do not even make meaning.”