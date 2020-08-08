Politics

NPP has no respect for rule of law – NDC Communicator

A member of the NDC Communication team, Peter Mensah has condemned the alleged harassment and intimidation meted out to people of Ewe decent in Banda Constituency by military personnel during the voter registration exercise.

Speaking in the UTV late News, Peter Mensah indicated that the deployment of the Military men in Banda was a sign of disrespect for rule of law by the ruling NPP.



“Ghana has been named the beacon of democracy due to our free and fair electoral process. So, it is very painful for the NPP government to dent our democratic credential through brutalization and intimidation. Even though NDC was against the new voter register, because we believe in the rule of law, we followed due process to the end.

“The President and NPP deployed the Military to intimidate and brutalize the residents of Banda and its environs because they have no respect for the rule of law."





