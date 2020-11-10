NPP has plotted to disrupt Mahama’s Ashanti Region tour – NDC alleges

NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashanti Region is alleging that their main opponents, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are plotting to disrupt the six-day tour of their leader and Ghana’s immediate past president, John Dramani Mahama, in the Region.

Mr Dramani Mahama is expected to storm the region with his campaign tour, but, according to the regional NDC executives, moves are underway within the NPP to disrupt the roadshow.



Regional Chairman Augustus Nana Kwasi made these allegations on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, November 10.



“The NPP [on Monday] gathered ‘machomen’ at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and my intelligence tells me that the move is a dress rehearsal to disrupts the 6-day tour of our flagbearer.”



The NDC regional chairman further alleged that after receiving the distress call on what their opponents are plotting against their flagbearer, his numerous calls to the Ashanti Regional Police Command to deploy personnel to diffuse the situation were unsuccessful.



“I called the regional police commander to lodge a complaint but the Commander told me he will return my call,” he said.

“I later called the Commander several times but to no avail.”



He further reiterated that “the police and NPP have decided to frustrate us in the region but we are not perturbed, we are resolute and focused to ensure we snatch power”.



Also speaking on the show amid the numerous allegations, the First Vice Chairman of the NPP in Ashanti Region, Kwabena Nsenkyire, refuted all those claims.



He explained that “my office is at the premises of the Regional Coordinating Council and I stayed in my office the whole of [Monday]”.



“I can say on authority that nothing of such sort happened at the RCC.”

Mr. Nsenkyire added that the NDC have started their antics and moves to sway the NPP from delivering.



He further alleged that “the NDC are mastercraft in terms of causing artificial heat and tension in the system”.



He appealed to the public to disregard NDC’s claims and treat them with the contempt it deserves.