NPP has shown more concern to the Zongo communities – Oti NPP

Evans Dapaah, Oti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

The Oti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Dapaah has indicated that President Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have shown genuine concern towards the development of Zongo and inner-cities than the opposition has done.

For him, the Zongo and inner-cities who had more faith in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have always had their fingers burnt and taken advantage of at the expense of the parochial interest of the NDC.



Fortunately, the evidence is clear for residents in the Muslim communities across the country to judge for themselves who really have their interests at heart.



"Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate, Dr. Bawumia have shown courage and good faith by ensuring the Zongo communities got their fair share of the national cake as against the lip service of the NDC," he observed.



He, therefore, urged the residents of Zongo and Muslim communities across the country not to truncate the development that they are enjoying under the Akufo-Addo led government by voting massively to secure their future.



Mr. Dapaah made the statement when he and his executives interacted with members of the Zongo community in the Buem constituency of the Oti Region. The team also included the government's spokesperson on governance and legal affairs, Mr. Herbert Krapa who has relocated to the region to beef up the party's campaign.



The interaction is one of many held in several communities in the Oti Region in fulfillment of Mr. Krapa's promise to support the NPP to canvas for votes to elect Akufo-Addo and NPP parliamentary candidates in the December elections. In the Buem constituency, the District Chief Executive, Lawrence Kwami Aziale who is the NPP candidate is contesting Kofi Adams, the former National Organizer of the NDC for the parliamentary slot.

Mr. Dapaah who also led the team to campaign at the Jasikan market mentioned that for the “First time in the history of Ghana, the governing NPP, established a dedicated Ministry, thus Ministry for Zongo and Inner-City Development and instituted the Zongo Development Fund dedicated to the transformation of the Zongos and Inner cities.”



“This is a novelty. It is the first of its kind. A clear proof that the Zongo and Muslim communities are dear to the President and Dr. Bawumia the Vice President,” he observed. Such show of love and care must be replicated as enshrined in the Holy Quran and Bible. Because both Islam and Christianity preaches gratitude, he added.



He assured the people that should they massively for President Akufo-Addo and Mr Lawrence Aziale to confirm them for the next four years, the area will benefit from Islamic Model schools.



The Oti Regional Organiser of the NPP, Abubakar Salifu aka Oti Abu further explained that Since 1992, the NPP’s belief in national cohesion has informed its choice of always having both Christians and Muslims pair up to lead the country’s development.



This decision has proven to pay off in many ways, particularly in ensuring the policies implemented by the NPP government are more inclusive and fairly spread. He noted that “If today, you have residents in the Zongo Communities sent to Cuba to study medicine on scholarship and many others in key positions in the NPP government, that is proof that Nana Addo and Bawumia are the safest hands for Ghana’s development.”



Mr. Herbet Krapa expressed gratitude to the Zongo community and traders for the warm reception which could not be compared to times past.

He also thanked them for commending the good policies of the NPP, particularly the Free SHS programme, NABCO, and the Planting for Food and Jobs programs which is securing the future of the youth.



He said the residents are right for admitting “it is not the best to keep voting for the NDC since 1992 and have nothing to show for it. If we all (Zongos) agree the One-way voting style has not helped us, it is time to change the voting pattern towards the NPP’s Presidential Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo and Lawrence Aziale, the parliamentary candidate, so they can do more to improve the Zongos.



The Oti Regional Women’s Organizer, Olivia Glago appealed to the women to consider the future of their children, especially the girls, who have not been given the opportunity to reach higher in life through free SHS. He noted that the support from MASLOC to female traders in the district will be expanded next year so, they can improve their businesses.



The team which was was also at the Jasikan Market appealed to the traders to vote massively to retain the Nana Addo and elect an NPP MP for the first time to attract more development to the area.



On their part, the Leaders of the Zongo community appealed to the government to situate the proposed Islamic Secondary School in Jasikan since there is a 50-acre land dedicated for the purpose.

