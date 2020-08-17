Politics

NPP has stopped Asawase foreign voters – Alidu Seidu

NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Alidu Seidu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident it will snatch the Asawase Constituency seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 7.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Alidu Seidu, has stated that the Asawase seat would not elude the NPP this year.



Alidu Seidu was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asawase during the 2016 elections but he lost narrowly to the NDC sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.



Explaining why he is confident to win the seat this time around, Alidu Seidu alleged that the NDC had relied on what he termed as “foreign voters” to win past elections.

His allegation was however not backed by any evidence whatsoever.



According to Alidu Seidu, who is also the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong Municipality, the NDC failed to import non-residents of Asawase to register and vote this time around.



“The Asawase Constituency has become the stronghold of the NDC over the years because they (NDC) always registered people that are not residents of Asawase."

