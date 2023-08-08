NPP has to work twice as hard to win 2024 elections - Sammi Awuku

Former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

Former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has stated that the party needs to double its efforts in order to win the 2024 general elections.

Sammi Awuku, who is the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), emphasized that one of the ways the NPP can secure their victory is to capitalize on effective communication to win over the hearts of Ghanaian voters.



Addressing attendees at an NPP Youth Mentorship program in Accra, he maintained that the tough road ahead can be made easier to cross should the party amplify its outreach to resonate with the aspirations of the electorate.



“In 2024, we have to work times two to win the elections, I’m being brutally frank. In 2016, there was a considerable level of agitation for change, and the very reason why your campaign in 2024 will be different, it is that the campaign in opposition is different from a campaign when you are in government," citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



He emphasized that the opposition typically focuses on the message of change, while the party in power highlights continuity.

“If nothing will remind you, what should remind you is that when you are in opposition, you use change, when you are in government, you use continuity,” he added.



The political landscape in Ghana is heating ahead of the 2024 elections. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are gearing up for a fierce battle among other parties.



The NPP, currently in power, is determined to defy the traditional eight-year cycle by securing victory once again. The party, which clinched the presidency in 2016 and retained it in 2020, is setting its sights on securing another term in the upcoming elections.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is eyeing a comeback. The party, which lost power to the NPP in the previous election, is banking on the leadership of former President John Mahama to spearhead its resurgence.

AM/SARA







