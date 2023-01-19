NPP in pole position to break the 8 - Attorney General

Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in pole position to win power for an unprecedented third consecutive term.

According to him, both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) want to set a new record in the 2024 election, with the NDC seeking to bring a former president back to power, but his party has the upper hand.



Speaking in a Good Evening Ghana interview on Tuesday, (January 17, 2023), which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the attorney general said that Ghanaians will choose the NPP over the NDC in the 2024 elections because of the record of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“I think the NPP has always been in a better position to break the 8. And indeed in 2008, President Akufo-Addo nearly broke the 8… so we have always stood the chance of breaking the 8.



“And I think that now on account of the human resources at our disposal, on account of the record of the government indeed we stand a better chance of breaking the 8.



“Breaking the 8 has not been done before but so is the return of a former president to power. We want to break the 8, they want to reignite the past. And I think that the people of Ghana will reject it with every ability that they can command,” he said.



Dame stated that the NDC has nothing new to offer and that Ghanaians will reject them.

He went on to say that the NDC's new national executives are people the NPP has previously defeated and will do so again.



Watch the interview below:











IB/BOG