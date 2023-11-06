NPP in pole position to win 2024 general elections after successful presidential primaries - Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has said that the successful November 4 presidential primaries have placed the party in the pole position to win the 2024 general elections.

He noted the incident-free internal elections, which have been described as one of the best elections to have been conducted in recent times have brought unity in the party, a tool to win any general elections in the country.



To this, he asked the supporters of the various presidential aspirants to remain focused and united to make sure the newly elected flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, leads the party to maintain political power in 2024.



The NPP national chairman said this in an interview on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, on Monday, November 6, 2023, where he also described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as an asset to the party.



“When you are able to conduct free and fair elections, it connotes that there is unity in the party, and with unity, it is highly possible to maintain political power in 2024 elections".

"After electing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as our 2024 presidential election, what we need now is to continue preaching unity among the supporters, set up our campaign teams from polling stations level up to the national level,” he said.



NPP presidential primaries results:



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was declared winner after amassing 118,210 votes, representing 61.47%, to beat his close rival, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to second place, who pulled 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%.



Former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Akoto Afriyie, pulled 1,459 votes, representing 0.75% to place third, and the fourth position was occupied by Ing Francis Addai Nimoh who got 781 votes, representing 0.41%.